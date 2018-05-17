While spring weather conditions have been more winter-like, it’s time now to begin thinking about those summer days on the clay courts at Scranton Tennis Club. Scranton Tennis Club (STC) is now accepting membership applications for the 2018 season and will hold its annual open house, which includes a free tennis clinic for children and adults, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 19.

The open house will give prospective members a chance to see what the STC has to offer and current members a chance to sign up for leagues starting soon. During the open house, a free tennis clinic with STC tennis professional Joe McNulty will be offered at noon. The clinic is open to members and non-members of all skill levels. Players will also have the opportunity to play on the courts, meet current members and STC board members, learn more about membership, clinics, camps and upcoming tournaments and enjoy free refreshments. There will also be a discounted membership opportunity offered for new members at the open house.

“Every season we welcome new members to STC, those returning to the game, those in the area excited about the organized play and league options. The weekly free Wednesday 6 p.m. stroke of the week clinic is a big draw offering a combination of a clinic and mixed doubles play,” said Diana Shields, STC board vice president.

In addition to stroke of the week clinics on Wednesdays and members mixers on Fridays, STC offers many leagues, from singles to doubles and mixed doubles. There will also be tournaments throughout the summer, including a blind draw mixed doubles event on June 16, the Lackawanna County Open in mid-July, the annual STC mixed doubles tournament that begins on July 27 and the annual club championships in August.

STC also has programs and events for youth and high school players. There are weekly junior clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and a weekly Sunday play event where high school players are matched up against each other for quality competition and matches. Also, for a small fee, STC offers a junior tennis camp June 25 through June 29.

“We are looking forward to seeing all of our local youth at STC this summer,” said Devinne Scott, STC Board Member and co-coordinator of the Sunday High School Play Program. “The lessons learned at STC throughout the summer will help prepare our youth for their respective seasons, and help them to strive and achieve greatness at their respective high schools.”

For more information on a Scranton Tennis Club membership and to download an application, visit scrantontennisclub.com. All league, tournament and junior programs are also listed on the website. STC updates and news can also be found on Facebook at facebook.com/scrantontennisclub.

About Scranton Tennis Club: Scranton Tennis Club, located at 1029 Morgan Highway in Clarks Summit, is a non-profit, membership-based, outdoor seasonal tennis club featuring six well-maintained Har-Tru clay tennis courts. STC serves Clarks Summit and the surrounding communities offering a place for all skill levels from beginners to competitors to players returning to the game. Membership includes access to courts, leagues, clinics, organized play groups, tournaments and mixers.

Eamon Gibbons, former Wyoming Seminary star, prepares to hit a forehand.

Kathleen McKenna, Scranton Prep girls’ tennis coach, prepares to hit a forehand.

Joe McNulty, club pro.