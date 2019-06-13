Article Tools Font size – + Share This

MCNULTY

CLARKS SUMMIT — Joe McNulty will hold a Junior Tennis Camp at the Scranton Tennis Club, 1029 Morgan Highway, on June 17-21. Joining Joe will be guest clinician Cesar Leon, former Wilkes University star and pro at the Cary Leeds Center in the Bronx, along with local high school coaches Kelly Arp, John Weiss, and Kathleen McKenna.

The camp will run from 9-11 a.m. daily for beginners and younger players, while there will be a session from 1-3 p.m. for older and more advanced players. The camp will include instruction, drills, games and prizes, with T-shirts for all participants, along with a cookout on Friday. The cost for the week is $100 per student.

McNulty is the club pro at Scranton Tennis Club, where he is the primary instructor for the Stroke of the Week tennis lessons that are given free to adult members on Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. He leads the tennis clinics offered for juniors on Tuesdays and Thursdays in July and August at the club. He is also available for individual or group lessons at the club, and is responsible for maintaining the courts during the season.

McNulty just retired as the boys and girls tennis coach at Scranton High School, and is a member of the National Tennis Instructors and High School Coaches Association.

To register for the camp or for additional information, contact Kathleen McKenna at sis054@yahoo.com or call 570-906-0935.