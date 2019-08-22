CLARKS SUMMIT — Phil Mercurio, Kelly Arp, Kevin Vinson and Sidney Horvath were crowned singles champions in the STC Club Championships.

Mercurio was too consistent in his match against Joe Reese in the Men’s A Singles, winning 6-1, 6-1. Arp and Nicole Sinclair matched strokes throughout the Women’s A Singles final, with Arp coming back from a 2-5 deficit in the final set tiebreaker to win 6-3, 3-6, (10-8). Vinson took the Men’s B Singles title with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Jason Holgate. Sidney Horvath needed 2 1/2 hours to capture the Women’s B Singles title over Isabel Lam, winning by the score of 7-5, 7-5.

The Women’s A Doubles final also went down to the wire, with the second-seeded team of Angie Kluss and Nicole Sinclair upending the defending champions, Denise Marcos and Connie Weiss, 6-3, 2-6, (10-7).

The top-seeded team of Curtis Althouse and Steve Lehan took the Men’s A Doubles title with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Bill Ziegler and his son Will. For Lehan it was his third consecutive title in this event. In semifinal action, Althouse and Lehan eliminated the team of Phil Mercurio and Robbie Azzarelli, winning 6-4, 6-2. In the other semifinal, the Zieglers ousted Paul Pugliese and John Weiss, 6-2, 6-4.

In the Men’s B Doubles final, Joe Vinson and his son Kevin added another title, defeating Jason Holgate and Donnie Bockelkamp 6-4, 6-3. The Vinsons were also the Lackawanna County Open champions in the same event.

John Weiss and Burt Reese were co-chairs of the tournament, assisted by Kathleen McKenna and Tim Aikman.

The final tournament of the season at Scranton Tennis Club is the Labor Day Blind Draw Mixed Doubles, which will be held on Monday, Sept. 2 at 9 a.m.