SCRANTON — The Scranton Jazz Festival will celebrate its 15th anniversary August 2, 3 and 4 at the historic Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel and other downtown venues with three world-class artists as its headliners.

Living legend and four-time Grammy nominee Freddy Cole, youngest brother of Nat “King” Cole, will perform with his band Friday, Aug. 2.

Multi-award-winning blues artist, Shemekia Copeland, will take the stage with her highly acclaimed band on Aug. 3.

Multi-Grammy-winning trumpeter and composer, Randy Brecker, will be the guest artist with the Jazz Festival’s 16-Piece Big Band on Sunday, Aug. 4.

For tickets, schedules and other information, visitScrantonJazzFestival.org or call 570-575-5282.