PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ROTARY CLUB OF THE ABINGTONS The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce President Bob Durkin was the featured speaker for a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons. He addressed the many programs that have been developed by the chamber. His topics included workforce and leadership development and economic development. At the meeting are Chris Calvey Jr. (left), representing the board, and Durkin.
