Article Tools Font size – + Share This



SCRANTON — Scranton Area Community Foundation is accepting letters of intent (LOIs) from charitable organizations in Lackawanna County now through Sept. 15, for its second grant cycle of 2019.

Letters of intent will be accepted through the foundation’s online grant management portal at safdn.org/apply. They will be reviewed and select organizations will be invited to submit a full grant application through the online portal before Oct. 1. All letters of intent and grant applications should be submitted through the new online portal. No paper or emailed applications will be accepted.

In general, grants will be awarded to 501c3 or related organizations which enhance the quality of life in Lackawanna County. Applications are evaluated according to criteria including community impact, organizational capability and project feasibility and sustainability.

For more information, contact Brittany Pagnotti at 570-347-6203.