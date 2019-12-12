Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Assembling the Trolley Trial’s new bike repair station, from left, first row: Boy Scout Troop 251 Scoutmaster Carl Babushko, Brian Simakaski, Scout Roy Slavin, Eagle Scout candidate Eric Simakaski and Scout Andrew Kane. Second row: Assistant Scoutmaster Gregg Raino, Scout Liam Raino and Assistant Scoutmaster Bill Fiore.

A young scout’s sore knees are about to make a great community amenity even better.

Boy Scout Troop 251 Eagle Scout candidate, Eric Simakaski plans to cut the ribbon on the Countryside Conservancy Trolley Trail’s bike repair station in the next few weeks. It is perhaps the first facility of its kind in the area.

Eric, a sophomore at Abington Heights High School, said the concept came from the same place that gives birth to many inventions: hardship.

“I had to ride with my seat too low, and it was hurting my knees, so I thought that would be a good Eagle project for the Trolley Trail,” Eric said of an uncomfortable ride on the D&H Trail north of Carbondale. “When we were riding on that, we could have used a repair station, but they didn’t have one.”

Eric is the son of Brian and Karen Simakaski of South Abington Township. He is a member of the regional Keystone Composite Mountain Bike Club and spotted a bike repair station on the C&O Canal Trail near Washington, D.C., while riding there with Scouts in 2016. He frequently rides on the Trolley Trail.

“I wanted a project that would benefit the broader community and incorporate something that I can also use and enjoy,” said Eric, who needed approval for his idea.

Conservancy Executive Director Bill Kern remembers first speaking to Eric about his project. Bill offered a few ideas for trail improvement projects.

“He took that information and came back to me with a proposal for a bicycle repair and maintenance stand,” Kern said. “I thought it was a great idea, and as far as I know, none of the trails in Northeast Pennsylvania have one. I think it’s a really creative proposal and a very useful one, too.

“How many times do you get your bike unloaded and you realize your seat isn’t right or your tire pressure is off? It makes a lot of sense and it’s a great idea,” Kern said.

Eric presented his idea at a Trolley Trail committee meeting, and the panel suggested the station be located on the trail, rather than near the Roz Peck Memorial Trailhead, so that through-riders would pass it.

“The Trolley Trail committee approved of it, but they had to take it to the whole Countryside Conservancy Board of Directors,” Eric said. “I did not need to go to that one.”

The Conservancy Board unanimously approved Eric’s project.

Eric said his repair station design was fashioned after the signboard structure at the Peck Trailhead. Instead of protecting messages for hikers and riders, the station will shelter a bike stand, a pedal wrench, Allen keys, hex wrenches and a manual air pump.

Eric estimates that the project will cost about $1,500 by the time it is complete. He raised funds for station materials through a GoFundMe page and by soliciting local businesses for support. Eric is still short of his fundraising goal. His fundraising page can be found through the conservancy’s website at countrysideconservancy.org. Any donations that exceed the project cost will be donated to the conservancy.

Troop Scoutmaster Carl Babushko is a contractor, and his trade skills, along with several local businesses that donated materials, have helped keep project costs down.

Eric said station construction required the digging of two 30-inch-deep holes for its upright beams, the pouring of concrete to support the uprights and create a pad for tools, and installation of the station’s roof frame and sheet metal roof.

“The truck didn’t fit through the gate,” Eric said of the concrete delivery. Instead of the direct delivery, Eric and mountain bike teammate David Schuster who helped lug 12 wheelbarrows of concrete from the Peck Trailhead to the station. The project team met at the Simakaski’s home on Nov. 23, cut the rest of the lumber needed for the project and went to the trail to finish assembling the structure. The Scout and his team expect the tools to be installed in the kiosk by Jan. 1.

“This has taught me a bunch of different things, such as leadership, project planning, how non-profits work and public speaking,” Eric said.

Information about his project and how it has enriched him will be included in Eric’s Eagle Scout application that will be submitted early next year. If all goes well, Eric will receive his Eagle Badge in June.

He already has one strong endorsement for scouting’s highest award.

“He’s a great kid,” Bill Kern said. “Some Eagle Scout projects are a little more simple than others. This is a pretty involved one. They’re not cutting any corners. It’s going to be a really cool project when it’s done.”

Want to help?

Boy Scout Troop 251 Eagle Scout candidate, Eric Simakaski is building a bicycle repair station on the Countryside Conservancy Trolley Trail. The project’s total estimated cost is cost is $1,500. Donations can be made online via countrysideconservancy.org. Any donations that exceed the project’s cost will go to the conservancy, a local nonprofit land trust.