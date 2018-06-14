Waverly Elementary School’s PTA recently awarded students in grades K-4 for participating in the National PTA Reflections Program. Student projects included original art pieces, literature, music compositions, dance choreography, film and photography.
First row seated, from left: Michael Vazquez, Lillian Tyler, Iniyan Arunkumar, Aryahi Khale, Shravani Patel, Zane Whitbeck, Giuliana Marzolino, Maizie Davolos and Tommy Pivirotto. Second row, kneeling from left: Gavin Peters, Max Sandone, Diann Lyons, Clark Aguirre, Rihanna Saravanan, Addison Osterhout, Molly Keeler, Olivia Kim and Ananya Phadke. Third Row, standing from left: Prayush Mallaiah, Emma Dougherty, Joseph Wagner, Mishti Patel, Anna Pivirotto, Grace Hoban, Joseph Pivirotto, Austin Lyons, Kate Peters, K’lea Palukonis and Tristan Whitbeck.