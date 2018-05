Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Waverly Elementary recently recognized students, through its Comet Club Program, who demonstrated positive behavior and good citizenship during the month of April. Receipients included, from left, front row: Lily Tyler, Clementine Walker, Priya Shah and Charity Driggs. Back row: Mason Sobolak, Liam Kotchick, Brady Norton Brehm, Lukas Lam, Wyland Moucha and Dhruv Pambhar.