Waverly Elementary School students recognized for excellent student behavior during the month of May through the Comet Club Program are, from left: Atharv Kumani, Will Herold, Nathan Barrett, Brieanna Bugno, Ava Castellanos, Olivia Neher, April Ross and Marek Sandone. Also recognized were Maizie Davolos and Jax Mundrake.
