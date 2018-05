Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Students and faculty at Waverly Elementary School recently attended a character building assembly featuring former Harlem Globetrotter Corey Rich. In addition to watching a ball handling show, the students learned about the value of respect, education and having a positive attitude in life. Posing with Rich are fourth grade students, from left: Madison Smith, Gavin Lindsay, Michael Jordan (kneeling), Lawrence Kibaru, Jonathan Gonzalez, Aiden Gardner and Nathan Barrett.