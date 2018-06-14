Abington Heights High School NOCTI Auto and Masonry students recently received certifications in their appropriate field of study. First row, from left: Austin Kohut, masonry; Cameron Vishnesky, auto and Robert Berkmann, masonry. Second row: Frank Summa, masonry teacher; Nick Kester, auto, Tyler Lesjack, masonry, Josh Green, auto; Joe Makowski, auto; Dawn Kroptavich, auto and Tim Moher, auto teacher.