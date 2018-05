Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Waverly Elementary chose its students of the month for April: From left, first row: Ari Galanakis, Edward Manning, Bridget Gallagher, Gabriella Agosin, Rose Russini, Autumn Macejkovic and Ananya Phadke. Back row: Caroline White, Cooper Manning, Reece Knott, Grace Hoban, Oliver Riviere, Matthew Boyd, principal Bridget Frounfelker and Preyashi Pradeesh.