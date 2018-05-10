Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Keystone College students had the opportunity to present their best academic work during the 2018 Spring Undergraduate Research and Creativity Celebration held recently in the Theatre In Brooks.

The forum featured more than 165 exhibits highlighting year-long faculty-mentored research, creative works and senior capstone projects. The academic work, representing Keystone’s School of Arts and Sciences and School of Professional Studies, included research in science, technology, art, business, communications and education.

Several Keystone students were awarded special honors. Artwork by Keystone students Trista Carpenter of West Abington Township and Jessica Maietta of Dalton, was selected for use in the program booklet.

From left: Ward Roe, dean of the Turock School of Arts and Sciences; Dr. Vicki Stanavitch, faculty member and forum coordinator; students Gwenddolen Kettenburg, Alexandra Rizzuto and Melanie Rosato; Dr. Tracy L. Brundage, provost and vice president for academic affairs and Dr. Fran Langan, dean of professional studies.