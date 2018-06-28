Deans’ lists
Anderson University
Leah Stuenzi of Clarks Summit was named to the dean’s list at Anderson University for the spring semester.
Gettysburg College
Brianna Eagen of Waverly was placed on the Gettysburg College dean’s honor list for outstanding
academic achievement in the
spring semester.
Kutztown University
The following Abington-area students were named to the spring dean’s list at Kutztown University.
Andrew Barren of Dalton
Sierra Berardelli of Dalton
Erin Schumacher of South
Abington Township
Kevin Schumacher of South
Abington Township
Maria Sunick of South
Abington Township
University of Connecticutt
Elizabeth Bamford of South Abington Township has been named to the dean’s list at the University
of Connecticutt.
University of New Haven
Rachel Gilmore of South Abington Township has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.
Wilkes University
Wilkes University announced the following Abington-area students made the dean’s list for the spring semester: Olivia Blake, Patrick Gilhooley, Sean Gilhooley, Kelly Kwolek, Nicole Olver and Matthew Wheeland, all of Clarks Summit, and Jasmin Patel of South Abington Township and Dana Miller of Dalton.
Wyoming Seminary Lower School
Wyoming Seminary Lower School,announced the Abington-area students named to the academic high honor roll and academic honor roll for the third trimester of the 2017-2018 academic year.
■High honor roll:
Marai Castellanos of Waverly
Alyssa Shonk of Clarks Summit.
■Honor roll:
Moira Poepperling of Waverly
Aiden Jordan of Factoryville
Wyoming Seminary Upper School
Wyoming Seminary Upper School announced the Abington-area students named to the dean’s list for the spring trimester.
■ High honors:
Charles Kutz of Clarks Summit
Jaclyn Morgan of Clarks Summit
■ Dean’s list:
Jose de los Rios of Dalton
Hannah Frels of Dalton
Michael Giallorenzi of Clarks Summit
Jacob Gilbert of Waverly
Andrew Maddock of Clarks Summit
Tyler Maddock of Clarks Summit
Abigail McDonald of Clarks Summit
Harrison Peairs of Clarks Summit.
College Grads
Fairfield University
Chloe Cummings of Clarks Summpit graduated from Fairfield University.
James Madison University
Steven Lewis Silverman of Waverly graduated with a degree in finance from James Madison University.
Academic honor
The University of Scranton
Marco Richione, IV of South Abington Township was among the graduate students recognized for academic achievement at The University of Scranton’s post-baccalaureate degree commencement. Graduate students were honored for achievement in their academic area. Richione received the University’s Outstanding Academic Award for finance/management information systems.