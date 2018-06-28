Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Deans’ lists

Anderson University

Leah Stuenzi of Clarks Summit was named to the dean’s list at Anderson University for the spring semester.

Gettysburg College

Brianna Eagen of Waverly was placed on the Gettysburg College dean’s honor list for outstanding

academic achievement in the

spring semester.

Kutztown University

The following Abington-area students were named to the spring dean’s list at Kutztown University.

Andrew Barren of Dalton

Sierra Berardelli of Dalton

Erin Schumacher of South

Abington Township

Kevin Schumacher of South

Abington Township

Maria Sunick of South

Abington Township

University of Connecticutt

Elizabeth Bamford of South Abington Township has been named to the dean’s list at the University

of Connecticutt.

University of New Haven

Rachel Gilmore of South Abington Township has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.

Wilkes University

Wilkes University announced the following Abington-area students made the dean’s list for the spring semester: Olivia Blake, Patrick Gilhooley, Sean Gilhooley, Kelly Kwolek, Nicole Olver and Matthew Wheeland, all of Clarks Summit, and Jasmin Patel of South Abington Township and Dana Miller of Dalton.

Wyoming Seminary Lower School

Wyoming Seminary Lower School,announced the Abington-area students named to the academic high honor roll and academic honor roll for the third trimester of the 2017-2018 academic year.

■High honor roll:

Marai Castellanos of Waverly

Alyssa Shonk of Clarks Summit.

■Honor roll:

Moira Poepperling of Waverly

Aiden Jordan of Factoryville

Wyoming Seminary Upper School

Wyoming Seminary Upper School announced the Abington-area students named to the dean’s list for the spring trimester.

■ High honors:

Charles Kutz of Clarks Summit

Jaclyn Morgan of Clarks Summit

■ Dean’s list:

Jose de los Rios of Dalton

Hannah Frels of Dalton

Michael Giallorenzi of Clarks Summit

Jacob Gilbert of Waverly

Andrew Maddock of Clarks Summit

Tyler Maddock of Clarks Summit

Abigail McDonald of Clarks Summit

Harrison Peairs of Clarks Summit.

College Grads

Fairfield University

Chloe Cummings of Clarks Summpit graduated from Fairfield University.

James Madison University

Steven Lewis Silverman of Waverly graduated with a degree in finance from James Madison University.

Academic honor

The University of Scranton

Marco Richione, IV of South Abington Township was among the graduate students recognized for academic achievement at The University of Scranton’s post-baccalaureate degree commencement. Graduate students were honored for achievement in their academic area. Richione received the University’s Outstanding Academic Award for finance/management information systems.