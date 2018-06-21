Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Graduates

Elizabethtown College

The Class of 2018 graduated in Elizabethtown College’s 115th commencement ceremony.

Among the graduates were:

■Mary Kondash of Waverly, who earned a bachelor’s degree in communications

■ Alyssa Vielee of South Abington Township, who earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology-anthropology.

Keystone College

Keystone College recently celebrated its 147th commencement. The following Abington-area students were presented as candidates for degrees and certificates:

School of Professional Studies

■Jeremy Patrick Popiel of South Abington Township earned a Master of Science in sport leadership and management.

■Recipients of Bachelor of Science degrees were: Peter Jason Cheng of Clarks Summit, Ryan Alec Dill of Dalton, Eric James Hardaway of Clarks Summit, Michael Hopkins of Dalton, Christine Ann Koerner of Clarks Summit, Michaela Marie Marciano of Waverly Township, Nancy Ann Petalver of Clarks Summit and Benjamin Aaron Segall of Clarks Green.

Turock School of Arts and Sciences

■Earning a Bachelor of Arts: Troy M. Bunnell of Clarks Summit, Trista Ann Carpenter of West Abington Township, Jessica Rachel Maietta of Dalton and Caitlin Desiree Myers of West Abington Township.

■Earning a Bachelor of Science: Michael J. Chermak of Dalton; Amanda R. Grundman of Clarks Summit, Nathan John Mihal of Dalton, Jennifer Lynne Ostrowski of South Abington Township; Arielle Secoolish of Clarks Summit; Courtney Taylor Sussman of Clarks Summit, Dakota Steven Valle of Clarks Summit, Robert T. Vielee of Clarks Summit, Christiana R. Vito, Dalton and Stacey Lyn White, South Abington Township.

Muhlenberg College

Claire Notarianni of Clarks Summit graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting and business administration at Muhlenberg College’s 170th baccalaureate and commencement ceremonies.

Dean’s Lists

University of Delaware

Abington-area students named to the University of Delaware dean’s list for the spring semester include: Kanak Chattopadhyay, Sydney Gualtieri and Natalie Kozar, all of South Abington Township, Elizabeth Rodenbach of Dalton, Andrew Schoen of Clarks Summit and Clare Weinberger of Waverly Township.

Widener University

Jacob Gilboy of Clarks Summit was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Widener University Commonwealth Law School.