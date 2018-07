Article Tools Font size – + Share This

From left, first row: Victoria Tingley, Neversink, N.Y.; Kristen Emery, Stroudsburg; Brittany Odell, Honesdale; Taylor Patullo, Basking Ridge, N.J.; Natalie Turner, Williamstown, N.J.; Lauren Burrows, academic faculty, Scranton; Mary Margaret Mazzaccaro, clinical faculty, Duryea; Vijay Ramachandra, academic faculty, Stroudsburg; Amanda Bennett, clinical faculty, Jefferson Township; Andrea Novak, clinical faculty, Olyphant; Renee Jourdanais, clinical faculty, Pleasant Mount; Bruce Wisenburn, academic faculty, Clarks Summit; Ashley Garrido, Saylorsburg; Amanda Petersen, Gap; Lauren Schneider, Port Jervis, N.Y.; Samantha Michael, West Chester and Faith Harrison, Springfield. Second row: Erin Byrne, Warwick, N.Y.; Carissa Robishaw, Clinton Corners, N.Y.; Catherine Kunz, Oakland N.J.; Mary Swift, Clarks Summit; Cassie Caldwell, Mountain Top; Taylor O'Neil, Lansdale; Vanessa Latorre, Peckville; Sofi Walter, Hamilton, N.J.; Brianna Bruster, Vestal, N.Y.; Tiffany Mathis, Staten Island, N.Y.; Alyssa Bavaro, Westbury, N.Y.; Natalie Burke, Yorktown Heights, N.Y.; Erin Regan, Hopewell Junction, N.Y.; Brooke Labs, Perkasie and Anthony Muscato, Lincoln Park, N.J. Other class members include Rachael Amarante, Lewisburg and Polina Odegova, Newark, N.J. Other faculty members include Mona Griffer, academic faculty, Clarks Summit and Marla Kovatch, clinical faculty, Archbald.

SCRANTON — Marywood University’s Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders (CSD) announced its 2018 graduating class from the Master of Science program in speech-language pathology achieved a 100 percent pass rate on the National Examination in Speech-Language Pathology.

A pass rate is required for certification as a speech-language pathologist by the American Speech-Language-

Hearing Association.

All graduates passed the examination on

first attempt.

The CSD Department currently has a three-year average of 100 percent for passing of the National Examination of its graduates within one year of graduation.