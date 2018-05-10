Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Daniel Mahoney, Ph.D. ’81, G’85, professor of accounting at The University of Scranton, was selected by the University’s Business Club as the Kania School of Management Professor of the Year, marking the fifth time he has received this honor.

An award-winning teacher and scholar, Dr. Mahoney joined the faculty at Scranton in 1990. He was named Kania School of Management’s Professor of the Year in 2001, 2006, 2010 and 2014. He was also named The University of Scranton CASE Professor of the Year, and received the University’s Alpha Sigma Nu University Award for Teaching Excellence and the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants Outstanding Educator Award. Dr. Mahoney also held a three-year position as the business school’s Alperin Teaching Fellow.

Dr. Mahoney’s research has been published in numerous professional and academic journals, including The CPA Journal, Internal Auditor, Management Accounting Quarterly and Journal of Business and Economics Research, Accounting and Financial Management. Three manuscripts co-authored by Dr. Mahoney and his Scranton colleagues Brian Carpenter, Ph.D., professor of accounting, and Douglas M. Boyle, D.B.A., associate professor and chair of the Accounting Department, received an award medal from Institute of Management Accountants’ Lybrand competition, including the Lydrand Gold Medal as the “outstanding article of the year” in 2016.

A resident of Clarks Summit, Dr. Mahoney is a Certified Public Accountant. He devotes much of his spare time to working with the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Previously, he worked as an internal auditor for Prudential Insurance Co.

Dr. Mahoney earned a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from The University of Scranton and a doctorate in accounting from Syracuse University.