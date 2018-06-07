Article Tools Font size – + Share This

BRUNDAGE

The Keystone College board of trustees named Dr. Tracy L. Brundage as the school’s 11th president, effective Sunday, July 1.

Since August of 2017, Brundage served as Keystone’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. She succeeds Dr. David L. Coppola, who announced in January he would step down as Keystone’s president after serving in that position since 2013.

Before coming to Keystone, Brundage served as vice president of workforce development at Pennsylvania College of Technology (PCT) in Williamsport. She has 26 years of experience in academic and operational leadership, strategic planning and organizational development in higher education and the private sector.

Employed at PCT for 10 years, she held leadership positions in a variety of roles.

Brundage also served as director of continuing education at Penn State University—York and director of workforce development and continuing education at Harrisburg Area Community College. She has been employed in the private sector as a small-business owner, a software education instructor, and training specialist.

Brundage holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Gettysburg College, a master of education in training and development and a doctorate in workforce education and development, both from Penn State University. She resides in Moscow with her two daughters.