Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY KEYSTONE COLLEGE Last year’s campers performed under the college’s new pavilion. PHOTO SUBMITTED BY KEYSTONE COLLEGE Keystone College is once again offering several summer music camps.

LA PLUME — Music will fill the campus of Keystone College this summer.

Keystone College Department of Performance Music is conducting summer camps, clinics and workshops for instrumentalists. This is the fourth year for the music programs.

The camps are open to junior high through college students and adult musicians of any ability.

The most popular summer offering is the Keystone Jazz Ensemble experience. It will be held July 18, 21 and 25, from

7-9 p.m. Prior jazz experience is not required and admission is free.

“The Keystone Jazz Ensemble is a chance to make music, rehearse and perform with the Keystone College Jazz Ensemble,” said Jeffrey Tylutki, director of bands and performance music at Keystone College. “Some current players will be in attendance.”

Participants will have the opportunity to perform with the Keystone College Jazz Ensemble during a free concert Sunday, July 29, from 7-9 p.m at the Eckel Family Pavilion.

The pavilion is located near the soccer and track athletic complex.

Vocalists sing with the jazz ensemble during

the concert.

“I have been singing with the Keystone music program for over two years and will sing at the jazz ensemble,” said Mariana Costa of Scranton, a 2018 Keystone College graduate in communications. “I like the whole experience and it is a fun hobby. I have learned a lot through the Keystone College music program and have grown a lot in music.”

Local wineries will provide tastings and refreshments for purchase during the concert.

“This will be my fourth year attending the camps,” said Trista Carpenter of Dalton, a 2018 Keystone College graduate in communications. “I like it because it is a low pressure opportunity to explore jazz on a deeper level without the pressure of getting everything to sound perfect.”

“We are happy to be partnering with alumni relations as part of a weekend of activities,” said Tylutki. “That involves this concert and a baseball game at the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders where a group of our alumni will be enjoying the evening together.”

The final summer offering is the Woodwind Camp from July 31 to Aug. 1, from 6-8 p.m. The camp is for musicians who play flute, clarinet, saxophone and double reed instruments including oboe and bassoon. There is a $25 fee for the first day and the second day is free upon completion of the first.

“I think for experienced musicians, it’s a way to keep playing during the summer months that are often times more relaxed or have no rehearsals at all depending on what your high school programs maintain,” said Tyluutki. “For beginning musicians, it is a chance to make music with our ensembles when we are not under the pressure of preparing for concerts during the school year.”