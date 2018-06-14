Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Electrical Construction and Maintenance, Heating Ventilation & Air Conditioning, and Carpentry & Cabinetmaking students worked on a live project for NeighborWorks Northeast PA throughout the spring semester at Johnson College. Under the direction of NeighborWorks staff and their Johnson College instructors, they contributed to a range of construction work at the property, located in Clarks Summit. This project is a combination of community service and live lab work where class curriculum is brought to an ongoing project. First row, from left: students Matthew Parry, of Wilkes Barre; Bryan Fuentez, of Taylor; and Duncan Cordaro, of Honesdale. Second row: Frank Mickavicz, ’90, Electrical Construction & Maintenance Technology Assistant Department Chair; Nick Brajuka, Construction Manager; Jesse Ergott, President and CEO of NeighborWorks NEPA; Katie Leonard, President and CEO of Johnson College; and Jen Dougherty, Director of Finance and Operations for NeighborWorks NEPA. Third row: students Brian Sokol, of Old Forge; Robert Buck, of Dalton and Joseph Van Winckle, of Beach Lake.

Electrical Construction and Maintenance, Heating Ventilation & Air Conditioning, and Carpentry & Cabinetmaking students worked on a live project for NeighborWorks Northeast PA throughout the spring semester at Johnson College. Under the direction of NeighborWorks staff and their Johnson College instructors, they contributed to a range of construction work at the property, located in Clarks Summit. This project is a combination of community service and live lab work where class curriculum is brought to an ongoing project.

First row, from left: students Matthew Parry, of Wilkes Barre; Bryan Fuentez, of Taylor; and Duncan Cordaro, of Honesdale. Second row: Frank Mickavicz, ’90, Electrical Construction & Maintenance Technology Assistant Department Chair; Nick Brajuka, Construction Manager; Jesse Ergott, President and CEO of NeighborWorks NEPA; Katie Leonard, President and CEO of Johnson College; and Jen Dougherty, Director of Finance and Operations for NeighborWorks NEPA. Third row: students Brian Sokol, of Old Forge; Robert Buck, of Dalton and Joseph Van Winckle, of Beach Lake.