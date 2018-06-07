Article Tools Font size – + Share This

University of Scranton Interim President Rev. Herbert B. Keller presents Timothy Foley, professor of chemistry, the university’s 2018 Alpha Sigma Nu Teacher of the Year at the honor society’s induction dinner on campus.

Clarks Summit resident Timothy Foley, Ph.D., professor of chemistry at The University of Scranton, was named the 2018 Alpha Sigma Nu Teacher of the Year.

The award, formally known as the Gannon Award in honor of Edward Gannon, S.J., is the oldest teaching award at the university. Established in 1969 by the University’s chapter of Alpha Sigma Nu, the national honor society for students in Jesuit colleges and universities, the award recognizes outstanding teaching among faculty.

Student members of Alpha Sigma Nu select the professor to be honored.

Foley’s research centers on the chemistry of protein sulfur as it relates to normal cellular regulation as well as to diseases ranging from neurodegenerative disorders to cancer. His research has been published in numerous professional and academic journals, including Neurochemical Research, Cellular and Molecular Neurobiology and BioChemical and Biophysical Research Communications. He received a six-figure grant in 2003 from the National Institutes of Health to fund “PP2A-Like Constitutive ERK/MAPK Phosphatase in Brain,” which supported a three-year study examining the basic chemical conditions of the brain that are implicated in the onset and progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

Foley often involves University students in his research projects. He has served as a faculty mentor for multiple students who earned the President’s Fellowships for Summer Research, which are presented annually by the University. Several students who conducted research with him have won Goldwater Scholarships, which is the premier undergraduate scholarship for the fields of mathematics, natural sciences and engineering.

Foley joined the faculty of Scranton in 1999. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Providence College and his Ph.D. from the University of Rhode Island.

The Scranton chapter of Alpha Sigma Nu was founded in 1943 and is the oldest honor society at the University. Juniors, seniors and graduate students at the University who have distinguished themselves in scholarship, loyalty and service are eligible for membership.