Several members of the Marching Comets attended the recent Penn State Blue Band’s “Forward March” recruiting program at the spring football game. The Comet musicians and band front joined 300 other marching band students from across the country for a three-hour instructional forum with the Penn State Blue Band. They later marched into Beaver Stadium and performed during the game with the Blue Band members. Abington students attending were Jakob Quanbeck, Jonathon Yocum, Nina Sampogne, Emily Gohsler, Emily Agentowicz, Ben Gibson, Ryan Roberts and Justin Altieri.