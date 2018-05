Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Abington Heights Middle School students of the month April are, from left, first row: Aniyah Mendez, Olivia Foster and Sadie Bonczek. Second row: Tyler Bowen, Jamison Bessoir, Travis Smith and Drew Musgrave. Absent from photo: Rita Gowarty.

