Yingqi Zeng's winning artwork Abington Heights Middle School student Yingqi Zeng earned second place for Eastern PA in Pennsylvania American Water’s annual Protect Our Watersheds Art Contest. From left: Principal Marc Wyandt, Yingqi Zeng, Yingqi’s mother Hongyann Castagnaro and Pennsylvania American Water Operations Supervisor Scott Reiner.

Abington Heights Middle School student Yingqi (Angela) Zeng won second place for the Eastern region in Pennsylvania Water Company’s 16th annual “Protect Our Watershed” art contest.

The sixth grade student drew the earth with a water faucet on one end. One child collects the water dripping out of the faucet, as another stands on a ladder returning the water to the ocean. The picture also includes animals, birds and a tree.

“My mom encouraged me to enter the contest last year,” Zeng said. “I really liked it and wanted to do it again this year. It is fun and after you create something, you are proud of what you drew.”

The contest was open to fourth, fifth and sixth grade students throughout the state.

“Area school districts were sent a letter from the water company about the contest,” said Susan Turcmanovich, external affairs manager for the water company. “Through this contest, the students learn about the watershed and what impact they can have on the watershed.”

The company requires students accompany their artwork with a short description of how the watershed protects them personally.

“I was happy and excited that she won,” said Zeng’s mother Hongyann Castagnaro. “She improved from last year. She likes to draw and draws all the time. She always has a sketch pad.”

For her fifth grade project Zeng drew a flower with a waterfall for petals.

Using colored pencils, she completed the project over several days at home.

“All sixth grade students take a mask art class” said art teacher Jamie Sheehan. “Angela took the class with me in the beginning of the year. Most of the students made the same mask but Angela went above and beyond. Her mask was more colorful and creative and she gave the mask her own twist. She worked very hard on it and she enjoyed the class.

“The American Water Company contest was not required but Angela wanted to do it. She is a good student and works hard in class.”

Zeng was born in China and came to the United States with her mother when she was in second grade. Her mother was attending school in the area.

“I did not speak very good English when I came here,” Zeng said. “I went to English as a Second language classes. It has been a few years and I speak English well now.”

She also enjoys cooking and sewing at school. When she is not drawing, she likes to swim and hang out with her friends.