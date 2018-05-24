Most people can hear a telephone or doorbell ring. They can hear people talking in the grocery store or the sound of a police or fire siren. But a hearing impaired person experiences the world differently.

Ben Gibson, an Abington Heights junior, started a sign language club at the high school so others can learn about the deaf community.

“My neighbors are deaf,” said Gibson, adding he learned sign language to communicate with them. “I wanted to share what I knew with others, so I talked to Andrew Snyder, the school principal, and asked if I could start a sign language club. He said try it for a week. It was well-received, and here we are seven weeks later.”

The club meets weekly during study hall and is open to anyone in the high school. They are learning the American Sign Language (ASL) alphabet, common words and phrases and grammar. They are also learning the history and culture of the deaf community and issues living with a disability.

Gibson does most of the prepping, lesson plans and teaching for the club.

“I have Ben in one of my classes and we talked about the fact that he was interested in American Sign Language,” said Kerri Davis, club facilitator. “I told him my uncle was deaf and growing up it was always somewhat difficult to interact with him. He had lost his hearing as a child but he can read lips very well and knows some basic sign language. He has never taken any classes or learned the language but manages to get by. I learned how to sign the alphabet at an early age just so I could have some conversation with him.”

The group practiced signing words with Gibson showing how each word is signed.

“I started learning sign language in fifth grade in an afterschool club,” said Jess Ruehle, a junior. “I really loved it.”

Ruehle is learning sign language at the Scranton School for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children (SSDHHC).

“Sign language is a new language for me,” said Jakob Galia a junior. “There are new skills to learn and you never know when you might run into someone who is deaf.”

“We knew that students at Abington Heights started a club about sign language,” said Jon Konzelman, SSDHHC director. “It is wonderful that these students are exploring American Sign Language and partnering with the deaf community.”

Gibson is involved in the student council and student senate. He is a member of the transition team and interact club. He plays drums in the marching band. Outside of school, he will soon become an Eagle Scout in Boy Scout Troop 160. He is employed by Gerrity’s in Clarks Summit.

“You see deaf people in the community,” said Gibson. “The biggest barrier you will have is communication and language. They speak with their hands and that is not what we do. We jump at the chance to get the word out of how to communicate with them.”