Abington Heights High School student Mateen Kasim was among the finalists in The University of Scranton’s 2018 Math Integration Bee for high school students. Vishnu Dasari, from Central Columbia High School is the overall winner. The other finalists were: Kaitlyn Beiler, Hazleton Area High School; Andy Liz, Wyoming Seminary Preparatory School; and Haylee Merola, Hazleton Area Academy of Sciences. The university’s Mathematics Department hosted the Integration Bee during the spring semester on campus. From left: Thomas Shimkus, Ph.D., associate professor of mathematics at The University of Scranton; Kasim, Merola, Beiler, Dasari and Liz.