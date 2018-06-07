Ms. Healey’s Art 3 and Art 4 students recently completed their portraits for the Memory Project, a charitable nonprofit organization that invites art teachers and their students to create and donate portraits to youth around the world who have faced substantial challenges. Given that youth in such situations usually have few personal keepsakes, the purpose of the portraits is to provide them with meaningful mementos of their youth. The project also allows art students to practice kindness and global awareness while enhancing their portraiture skills. The Abington students received photos of 17 children in Puerto Rico. Participating students included: Shannon Baransky, Micah Beahan, Anna Brock, Skylar Conway, Sopia Hudanich, Carolyn Lyon, Kento Matsui, Antonia Milas, CJ Miller, Abby Molnar, Destiny Moon, Halle O’Neil, Siena Rainey, Julia Spindler, Alex Stanton, Tamane Takehara and Sopie Thompson.