The Lackawanna County Commissioners presented ceremonial proclamations to the Abington Heights boys basketball team in recognition of its PIAA Class 5A state championship. This was the school’s first state title in basketball. Members of the squad and coaching staff were feted during a brief assembly at the high school. From left: commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley, Harry Johnson, Tucker Schimelfenig, Drew Nealon, Alex Derry, Jack Nealon, George Tinsley, Jackson Danzig, Corey Perkins, Aidan Demkowich, Mike Malone, Garrett Plantz, Andrew Keris, Jim Lefchak and Coach Ken Bianch.