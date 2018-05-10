Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Nearly 50 students, representing eight area high schools competed in the annual computer programming contest hosted by The University of Scranton’s Computing Sciences Department. During the competition, 17 teams of two or three students each used their programming language to solve computer-programming problems.

A team of students from Scranton Preparatory School won the competition. The students on the team that placed first were Kailey Bridgeman, Charles Kulick and Colin Pierce. Zach Hercher and Will Thomas from North Pocono High School placed second. Cuong Nguyen and Ryan Chan from Scranton Preparatory School placed third.

Abington Heights High School students participated in computer programming contest.

From left, first row: Abington Heights students Clay Davis, Maddie Badalamente and Ryan Siebecker. Second row: coach Amanda Jones; Greg Guditus, Liam Pitchford, Adam Traweek, Arjun Iyengar, Ari Wisenburn, Dominick DeSeta and Sean McTiernan, a sophomore at The University of Scranton majoring in computer science.