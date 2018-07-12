Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Abington Heights captured first place at the 2017 Lackawanna League JV Soccer Tournament held in the fall at Wallenpaupack Area High School. The winning team, from left, first row: Troy Kostiak, Zach Walter, Hugh Dempsey, Roman Chastain, Seth Blakiewicz and JV Coach Jim DeRenzis; Second row: Varsity Coach Frank Dyska, Colin Rooney, Jakob Quanbeck, Liam Jordan, Christian Ragnacci, Joe Houlihan, Parth Patel, Gray-Paul Bossi, Preston Waters and Assistant Coach Mike Thiel.

