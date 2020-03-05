Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Abington Heights is among the school districts that will receive school safety grants. State Sen. John Blake (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Monroe) announced $2.08 million in school safety and security grants for 15 school districts across the 22nd District.

The grant funding was part of a $52.5 million investment in school safety and security across the commonwealth. The funding was approved by the School Safety and Security Committee which was established within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

The following school districts in the 22nd Senatorial District received funding:

■ Abington Heights School District: $40,000

■ Carbondale Area School District: $35,000

■ Dunmore School District: $35,000

■ East Stroudsburg Area School District: $494,969

■ Forest City Regional School District: $122,535

■ Lackawanna Trail School District: $30,000

■ Lakeland School District: $35,000

■ Mid Valley School District: $35,000

■ North Pocono School District: $40,000

■ Old Forge School District: $221,253

■ Pittston Area School District: $40,000

■ Pocono Mountain School District: $471,240

■ Riverside School District: $35,000

■ Scranton School District: $368,507

■ Valley View School District: $75,900

The grants awarded will be used for a variety of school safety needs across the region. Projects include performing school safety assessments; purchasing security-related technology and equipment; supporting school safety-related and behavioral-health trainings; preparing all-hazards plans; hiring school resource officers, school police officers, school counselors, social workers and school psychologists; and providing for trauma-informed approaches to education.