Graduates

Bowdoin College

Ava Reed Alexander, of La Plume (18414), graduated cum laude, with a major in psychology and a minor in Hispanic studies from Bowdoin College at its 213th Commencement ceremony.

Bucknell University

Two local residents were among the 1,090 Bucknell University students who were presented degrees at the Commencement: Morgan Muller of Waverly and Ceilia Severini of Clarks Summit.

Lehigh University

Jennifer Burke and David Galaydick, both of Clarks Summit graduated during Lehigh University’s commencement ceremonies on May 21.



Burke received a Bachelor of Science in business and economics degree with a major in accounting, with high honors.



Galaydick received a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering, with honors.Northampton Community College. Danielle Rohaly from Clarks Summit graduated with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Paralegal.

Honor societies

Elisa Cosner of Chinchilla was among 30 University of Scranton students inducted into Chi Delta Rho, the University’s chapter of Chi Sigma Iota, the international honor society for counseling. The University’s chapter of the honor society was established in 1994.

Dean’s lists

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. Local students from Bloomsburg University Spring 2018 dean’s list were: Jennifer Burkey of North Abington Township, Anjli Dalsania of Clarks Summit, Emily Fazio of South Abington Township, Kristen Finkler of Dalton, Amber Loomis of Clarks Green, Jenneva Macavage of Dalton and Daniel Stevens of Clarks Summit

East Stroudsburg University. Local students making the dean’s list at ESU for the spring semester were:



Samantha Chrysler from South Abington Township, Andrew McDonald from Clarks Summit, Thomas Rundell from South Abington Township, Taryn Scott from South Abington Township and Jacob Spindler from Clarks Summit.

Hofstra University



Regina Volpe, of Clarks Summit excelled during the Spring semester, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Hofstra University Dean’s List.

University of Rhode Island. Salvatore Michael Bulzoni of Clarks Summit was named to the University of Rhode Island spring dean’s list.

Other honors

Muhlenberg College

Samuel Arnold of Dalton was one of 71 Muhlenberg Students named to the Centennial Conference Academic honor roll.