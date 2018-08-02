Commencement
Bloomsburg University
The following Abington-area students were among the more than 1,500 students who received their academic degrees during Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania’s spring commencement on May 12.
Emily Barrett of Clarks Green
Sarah Brouillard of Clarks Green
Kelsey Loughney of Clarks Summit
Jenneva Macavage of Dalton
Justin Porpiglia of South Abington Township
Tom Ryder of South Abington Township
Dean’s lists
Loyola University Maryland
Daniel Horvath of Clarks Summit, Class of 2018, and Emily Marquardt, of Waverly Township, Class of 2021, were named to the spring dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland.
To qualify, a student must achieve a minimum QPA of at least 3.500 for the term, provided that, in the term they have successfully completed courses totaling a minimum of 15 credits.
Seton Hall University
Seton Hall University announced Eric Brickel of South Abingtn Township and Alexandra Maddock of Clarks Summit qualified for the spring dean’s list for their outstanding academic achievements.
Internship
The University of Scranton
Jordan Oakey of South Abington Township was among the 11 University of Scranton students selected to participate in the Royal Experience Summer Internship Program.
Participants are selected from a competitive pool to receive a stipend of up to $4,000 to support their participation in a meaningful unpaid internship for the summer. The program is funded by the philanthropy of the University’s Parents’ Executive Council and the donations of alumni and friends of the University.
Students receiving support are writing about their internship experiences in a blog published on The University’s Gerard R. Roche Center for Career Development webpage.
Oakey, a liberal studies major, is an intern at the Everhart Museum.