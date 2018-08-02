Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Commencement

Bloomsburg University

The following Abington-area students were among the more than 1,500 students who received their academic degrees during Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania’s spring commencement on May 12.

Emily Barrett of Clarks Green

Sarah Brouillard of Clarks Green

Kelsey Loughney of Clarks Summit

Jenneva Macavage of Dalton

Justin Porpiglia of South Abington Township

Tom Ryder of South Abington Township

Dean’s lists

Loyola University Maryland

Daniel Horvath of Clarks Summit, Class of 2018, and Emily Marquardt, of Waverly Township, Class of 2021, were named to the spring dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland.



To qualify, a student must achieve a minimum QPA of at least 3.500 for the term, provided that, in the term they have successfully completed courses totaling a minimum of 15 credits.

Seton Hall University



Seton Hall University announced Eric Brickel of South Abingtn Township and Alexandra Maddock of Clarks Summit qualified for the spring dean’s list for their outstanding academic achievements.

Internship

The University of Scranton

Jordan Oakey of South Abington Township was among the 11 University of Scranton students selected to participate in the Royal Experience Summer Internship Program.

Participants are selected from a competitive pool to receive a stipend of up to $4,000 to support their participation in a meaningful unpaid internship for the summer. The program is funded by the philanthropy of the University’s Parents’ Executive Council and the donations of alumni and friends of the University.

Students receiving support are writing about their internship experiences in a blog published on The University’s Gerard R. Roche Center for Career Development webpage.

Oakey, a liberal studies major, is an intern at the Everhart Museum.