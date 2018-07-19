Article Tools Font size – + Share This



President’s list

Keystone College

The following Abington-area residents were named to Keystone College’s presidents list for the spring semester. Peter J. Cheng of Clarks Summit

Caroline E. Hopkins of North Abington Township

Ryan C. McDonald of

Clarks Summit

Arielle Secoolish of

Clarks Summit

Jamie Smith of Dalton

Lisa Sullivan of South Abington Township

Full-time students who complete 12 credits or more and achieve a grade point average of 4.00 qualify for this list.

Dean’s lists

Keystone College

The following Abington-area residents were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Keystone College.



Zakkary Agentowicz of South Abington Township





Troy M. Bunnell of

Clarks Summit



Eliezer J. Caminero of South Abington Township





Tiyanna M. Demming

of Dalton



Ryan A. Dill of Dalton



Alexandra K. Evans of Clarks Summit





Victoria E. Jeschke of

Clarks Summit



Samantha M. Layne-Perkins, La Plume



Jessica R. Maietta of Dalton



Courtney L. McCreary of Clarks Summit

Neil Miller of Clarks Summit





Bradley S. Parry of

Clarks Summit



Anthony Pelicci of Waverly



Caitlin R. Pucilowski of South Abington Township



William M. Roditski of Clarks Summit





Ben A. Segall of

Clarks Green



Peter A. Watters of South Abington Township





Rebecca Yuscavage of

Dalton.



To qualify for the dean’s list, students must complete 12 credits or more and achieve a grade point average of 3.70-3.99.Lehigh University

Jennifer Burke, Andrew Gibson, Riley Hesser and Mikayla Spott, all of Clarks Summit, attained dean’s list honors for the spring semester at Lehigh University.



This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.

Quinnipiac University

Emily Sarno of Dalton was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Quinnipiac University.



To qualify, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower can C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible. Part-time students must complete at least six credits during a semester.The University of Scranton

The following Abington-area residents were among more than 1,650 students named to The University of Scranton’s dean’s list for the spring semester. To qualify, a student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester.

Zoe R. Haggerty of South Abington Township, a sophomore biochemistry, cell, molecular biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Alexandra L. Altier of Clarks Summit, a freshman early and primary teacher education major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.

Lauren M. Archibald of South Abington Township, a senior journalism - electronic media major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Fahad Ashraf of Clarks Summit, a junior biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Amy G. Atkinson of Clarks Summit, a sophomore counseling and human services major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.

Paula Y. Awuku of South Abington Township, a junior political science major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Emilee R. Barrett of Clarks Summit, a freshman marketing major in the university’s Kania School of Management.

Matthew R. Barrett of Clarks Summit, a junior neuroscience major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Olivia M. Basalyga of Clarks Summit, a freshman psychology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Erika L. Beyrent of Clarks Summit, a senior biochemistry, cell, molecular biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Lauren Coggins of Clarks Summit, a senior secondary education - Spanish major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.

Jared M. Cohen of Clarks Summit, a sophomore finance major in the University’s Kania School of Management.

Amanda L. Colombo of Clarks Summit, a junior international studies major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Marguerite J. Cummings of Waverly Township, a freshman counseling and human services major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.

Michael J. Curran of Clarks Green, a freshman marketing major in the university’s Kania School of Management.

Scott M. Curran of North Abington Township, a senior biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Vanessa A. Duboski of Clarks Summit, a junior biomathematics major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Brittany R. DuMont of Clarks Summit, a sophomore neuroscience major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Maxwell B. Earl of Clarks Summit, a sophomore journalism - electronic media major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Elizabeth J. Egan of Clarks Green, a freshman biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Matthew C. Farrell of Clarks Summit, a sophomore nursing major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.

Grace E. Hambrose of South Abington Township, a sophomore early and primary teacher education major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.

Mariah F. Hawley of Clarks Green, a junior occupational therapy major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.

Peter J. Heckman of South Abington Township, a freshman biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Heather A. Holzman of Dalton, a senior exercise science major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.

Aaron A. Kimble of Dalton, a freshman operations management major in the university’s Kania School of Management.

Cara A. Kopicki of Clarks Summit, a junior psychology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Nathan R. Langan of South Abington Township, a junior health administration major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.

Nadiya A. Latif of South Abington Township, a sophomore nursing major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.

Matthew J. McDonald of Clarks Summit, a junior history major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Tarquin L. McGurrin of Clarks Summit, a sophomore accounting major in the university’s Kania School of Management.

Joe Merolla of Dalton, a sophomore information technology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Samuel J. Morano of Clarks Summit, a senior biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Enis Murtaj of Clarks Summit, a sophomore accounting major in the university’s Kania School of Management.

Christabel G. Newman of Waverly Township, a junior history major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Maria C. Pacyna of South Abington Township, a freshman biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Michelle J. Pacyna of South Abington Township, a junior biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Elizabeth A. Pattara of South Abington Township, a senior biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Kelly A. Pompey of South Abington Township, a senior exercise science major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.

Maaz Siddiqui of South Abington Township, a junior biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Adam M. Sunday of South Abington Township, a senior biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Madalyne A. Sunday of South Abington Township, a senior biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Abigale E. Sutton of Clarks Summit, a sophomore strategic communication major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Michael C. Thiel of Clarks Summit, a senior accounting major in the university’s Kania School of Management.

Kelsey E. Wynn of South Abington Township, a freshman journalism - electronic media major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

University of the Sciences

Sahas Chandragiri of Waverly Township, a biomedical sciences student, was named to the spring dean’s list at University of the Sciences. Selection for this award is based on completing and passing all assigned courses with no grade below a “C” and attaining an academic average of at least 3.4 for courses taken during the semester.

Honors list

Keystone College

The following Abington-area students were named to the honors list for the spring semester at Keystone College.

Andrea Araujo of Dalton

Trista A. Carpenter of West Abington Township

Christine A. Koerner of Clarks Summit

Caitlin D. Myers of West Abington Township

Dakota Valle of

Clarks Summit

Christiana R. Vito of Dalton

Amy M. Warrick of

Clarks Summit

To qualify for the honors list, students must complete 12 credits and achieve a grade point average of 3.50-3.69.

Graduates

Kutztown University



Kutztown University conferred degrees on more than 1,225 students during the winter and spring semesters.



The following local students were awarded degrees since the winter 2018 announcement.



Sierra Berardelli of Dalton, Bachelor of Science of Business Administration in management



Adam Paul Bochon of Clarks Summit, Bachelor of Science of Business Administration in marketing



Kevin Charles Schumacher of South Abington Township, Bachelor of Science in social studies education, cum laude



The school announces degree conferment twice a year, once in the winter and once in the summer. Commencement exercises are held in May and December; however, students finish the requirements for graduation throughout the entire year.

The cumulative grade point average necessary for honor distinction of cum laude is 3.40.Quinnipiac University



Emily Sarno of Dalton received a Bachelor of Arts degree in graphic and interactive design in May from Quinnipiac University.

University of Rhode Island

Salvatore Michael Bulzoni of Clarks Summit received a Bachelor of Arts degree in film media, magna cum laude, at the University of Rhode Island’s 132nd Commencement, held Saturday and Sunday, May 19 and 20.

Students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of at least 3.50.