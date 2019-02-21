Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Dean’s lists

Alvernia University

Allison Decker of Dalton, was named to Alvernia University’s dean’s list for the fall semester. As a freshman in the fall, the Lackawanna Trail High School graduate studied nursing at Alvernia.



To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credits.

Rochester Institute of Technology

The following local residents made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall semester:

■ Ari Wisenburn of South Abington Township, a student in the electrical engineering program

■ Samuel Myers of Clarks Summit, a student in the engineering exploration program



Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.40; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete,” “D” or “F” and they have registered for and completed at least 12 credit hours.