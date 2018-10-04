Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Commencement

University of Alabama

Dylan Blair Harris of Clarks Summit received a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Alabama. The university awarded 1,342 degrees during summer 2018 commencement Aug. 4.

Incoming freshman

Hudson Valley Community College

The incoming freshman class at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, New York includes more than 3,000 new and transfer students, including Liam Dana of Dalton, who is studying in the Individual Studies academic program for the Fall 2018 semester.

Internship

Wilkes University



Clayton Basalyga of Clarks Summit will conduct an internship at Backcourt Hoops as part of his academic work at Wilkes University in the fall semester 2018.



Backcourt Hoops is a basketball program that offers boys, girls and men’s leagues.



Internships complement academic work, provide students with practical experience in their field of study and prepare them to enter careers.

Student teaching

The University of Scranton

Jamie Weaver of South Abington Township is among 21 University of Scranton education majors serving as student teachers during the fall semester at 10 different local schools from the following nine school districts: Lackawanna Trail, Dunmore, Forest City Regional, Mid Valley, Valley View, Blue Ridge, Wayne Highlands, Western Wayne and Wyalusing Area.

Weaver, a graduate special education major, is serving as a student teacher at Wyalusing Valley Elementary School in the Wyalusing Area School District.