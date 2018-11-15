Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Alexa Bolock of Waverly, a member of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s (GCSOM) MD Class of 2021, was elected a national delegate to the American Association of Medical Colleges’ (AAMC) Organization of Student Representatives (OSR) for the Northeast Region. Her election gives GCSOM students a powerful voice within academic medicine at a national level.



The Organization of Student Representatives (OSR) represents medical students nationwide and provides an active role for students in advancing the AAMC mission to improve the nation’s health. Additionally, the OSR seeks to ensure that students actively participate in directing their education, preserving their rights and delineating their professional responsibilities. The OSR strives to foster student involvement and awareness in this arena at a local level. Each medical school class at Geisinger Commonwealth elects an OSR to represent it at AAMC meetings.



National delegates are elected by region and assist regional chairs on OSR regional projects and initiatives. Bolock was elected a delegate for community and diversity. The regional officers also work on the five national committees to assist the OSR Administrative Board with national projects and interests.

Wilkes University student Clayton Basalyga of Clarks Summit earned the position of senior vice president of operations with Zebra Communications. Zebra Communications is a student-run full-service public relations agency. Basalyga is a communication studies major.



Zebra Communications takes on 12-15 client-partners each semester, including not-for-profit organizations, government agencies, small businesses, campus initiatives and regional grant-funded projects. Having “real clients” means Zebra students gain valuable hands-on experience while studying in our three advanced public relations classes.



Student teams have won awards including the John Luciano Regionalism Award for a booklet titled “Stay! Work and Play in NEPA.”