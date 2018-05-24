Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Graduations

East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania

Thomas Rundell, of South Abington Township is among a total of 1,205 students who received degrees from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania. Rundell received a bachelor of science in biology.

Fairleigh Dickinson University

Samantha Calderone, of South Abington Township, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus, located in Madison, NJ has been named to the deans list for the spring semester.

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine

Peter Cognetti, of Waverly and Robert Terry, of Clarks Summit were among the 99 Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine students who received doctor of medicine (MD) degrees at recent commencement ceremonies.

Cognetti will begin a residency in family medicine at Drexel Univ COM/Hahnemann Univ Hosp-PA and Terry will begin a residency in family medicine at Guthrie/Robert Packer Hosp-PA

Honor Societies

U.S. Coast Guard Academy

Cadet Sean Salmon was recently awarded membership into Alpha Lambda Delta National Honor Society at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Salmon is a mechanical engineering major and member of the graduating Class of 2020.

A son of Patrick and Kristin Salmon of Clarks Summit, he is a 2016 graduate of Abington Heights High School and one of three Salmon brothers currently serving in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Bloomsburg University

Jeanne Cadman of South Abington Township was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Cadman was initiated at Bloomsburg University.

The University of Scranton

Mariah Hawley, of Clarks Green; Samuel Morano, of Clarks Summit and Sridhar Sampath-Kumar, of Clarks Summit were among more than 60 University of Scranton students inducted into Alpha Sigma Nu, the national Jesuit honor society. The Scranton chapter of Alpha Sigma Nu was established in 1943 and is the oldest honor society at the University.



Michael Lukus of Clarks Summit was among the 54 University of Scranton students inducted into Upsilon Phi Delta, the national honor society for graduate and undergraduate students in healthcare administration programs. The University’s chapter of the honor society was established in 2002.

Dean’s lists

Belmont University

Kara Greskovic, of South Abington Township qualified for the spring 2018 dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

York College of Pennsylvania

Luke Fayocavitz, of South Abington Township was named to the York College of Pennsylvania dean’s list for the spring semester.

Awards

Wilkes University

Wilkes University student Marissa Lewis, of Dalton was one of more than 95 students, faculty and staff recognized at the Extracurricular Awards Luncheon for their contributions to activities outside the classroom. Lewis received the National Society of Leadership and Success award, presented by the Office of Student Development.