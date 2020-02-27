Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Anderson

University

The following local residents were named to the dean’s list at Anderson University for the fall semester.

Leah Armstrong of Clarks Summit

Olivia Stuenzi of Clarks Summit

Lydia Dunckle of Dalton

In order to be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

University of Scranton

Julie Strain of Clarks Summit is among the 21 University of Scranton education majors serving as student teachers during the spring semester.

Strain will teach at Old Forge Junior/Senior High School.

■ Julia Khalil of Clarks Summit was among the 14 University of Scranton students who studied abroad during the fall semester.

Khalil, a biology major, studied at King’s College in London, United Kingdom.