The College of New Jersey

Sondra Lionetti of Clarks Summit earned placement on the dean’s list at The College of New Jersey for the fall semester. To achieve this honor, a student must carry 12 or more credits that semester and earn a 3.5 (or above) grade point average.

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine

More than 30 Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) students completed training and were certified in Mental Health First Aid. Among those certified are:

Rachel Evans of Clarks Summit, a member of GCSOM’s MD Class of 2023

Kathryn O’Brien of South Abington Township, a member of GCSOM’s MD Class of 2023

Pennsylvania College of

Technology

The following local residents were named to the fall dean’s list at Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, a special mission affiliate of The Pennsylvania State University.

Ryan T. Flynn, Clarks Summit, Associate of Applied Science, Heavy Construction Equipment Technology: Technician Emphasis

David R. McCutcheon, Clarks Summit, Bachelor of Science, Software Development & Information Management

Eric M. Spencer, Clarks Summit, Bachelor of Science, Engineering Design Technology

The Penn College dean’s list includes all full-time students who have a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or better. Part-time, degree-seeking students who have earned 12 credits and have a graduation grade-point average of 3.5 will receive initial dean’s list recognition. Thereafter, upon completion of each additional 12 credits, a student will be eligible for the dean’s list if the minimum GPA has been maintained.

Western Governors University

The following local residents earned degrees from Western Governors University.

James Gember of Clarks Summit has earned a Bachelor of Science, Business Management degree.

Gregory Moran of Clarks Summit has earned an MBA, Healthcare Management degree.