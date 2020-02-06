Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Alvernia University

Allison Decker of Dalton volunteered in the City of Reading through Alvernia University’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, on Jan. 20.

Decker, a graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School, is studying nursing at Alvernia.

By assisting diverse non-profit agencies, students volunteering in the City of Reading are exposed to the vast social and economic inequalities that characterize the country’s urban landscape, of which Reading is a poignant microcosm.

Participants provided service for Berks County organizations including the Phoebe Berks Retirement Community, Helping Harvest, Hope Rescue Mission Thrift Stores, Hopewell Furnace, Habitat for Humanity, Mary’s Shelter, Olivet Boys & Girls Club, Reading Area Firefighter’s Museum, Reading City Hall, Reading Pagoda, Reading Science Center and St. Joseph’s Villa.

Anderson

University

Leah Stuenzi of Clarks Summit was named to the dean’s list at Anderson University for the fall semester. In order to be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

Geisinger

Commonwealth School of Medicine

Adam Sunday of Clarks Summit was among the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) students leading a Day of Service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The students planned and participated in events for Scranton-area children and youth at Friends of the Poor and Boys and Girls Club. This included teaching participants the basics of CPR, blood pressure, heart rate and temperature in order to expose them to health indicators in minority populations.

The children also learned about Dr. King and created posters regarding their dreams for the future.

Mount Saint Mary’s University

Kayla Agentowicz of Clarks Summit earned dean’s list honors for the fall semester at Mount St. Mary’s University.

Muhlenberg

College

Samuel Arnold and Kiana Grella, both of Dalton, were named to the dean’s list at Muhlenberg College for the fall semester. Students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.

Northeastern University

South Abington Township resident Jack Leightcap, a Northeastern University student majoring in electrical engineering/physics, was named to the university’s dean’s list for the fall semester, which ended in December 2019.

To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career.

Quinnipiac University

Madison Badalamente of Clarks Summit was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Quinnipiac University. To qualify, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible. Part-time students must complete at least six credits during a semester.

Seton Hall

University

Two South Abington Township residents qualified for the fall dean’s list at Seton Hall University: Lauren Best and Eric Brickel.

Shenandoah

University

Kathleen Jordan of Clarks Summit was named to the fall dean’s list at Shenandoah University. Jordan is a theatre design and production major. She is one of 893 students who earned dean’s list honors in the fall 2019 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for the semester.

University of

Delaware

The following local residents were named to the dean’s list at the University of Delaware. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.

Mark DeSeta of South Abington Township

Natalie Kozar of South Abington Township

Nicole Getz of South Abington Township

Elizabeth Rodenbach of Dalton

Clare Weinberger of Waverly Township

Theodore Lambert of South Abington Township

Riley Calpin of Clarks Summit

Nathan Rolka of Dalton

University of New Hampshire

Danielle Heine of Waverly was named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the fall semester. Heine is majoring in English/law school 3+3 BA.

University of New Haven

Nolan Barrett of Clarks Summit received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the Taglilatela College of Engineering at the University of New Haven at the December Commencement ceremony.

University of Scranton

Amanda Boland of South Abington Township was among students added to The University of Scranton dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester after publication of the list in June of 2019.

Boland is a senior biology major in the University’s college of Arts and Sciences.

■ The following local residents were among more than 1,600 students named to the University of Scranton’s dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the dean’s list.

Peter J. Bouraphael of Clarks Summit, a freshman electrical engineering major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Nicholas J. Gershey of South Abington Township, a freshman biochemistry major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Stephen D. Haggerty of South Abington Township, a freshman computer science major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Mohammed M. Iftekhaar of South Abington Township, a freshman biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

John L. Cuck of Clarks Summit, a sophomore history major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Andrew M. Huertas of Dalton, a sophomore criminal justice major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Hannah Kowalski of South Abington Township, a sophomore biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Abigail A. Pietrowski of Clarks Summit, a sophomore political science major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Claire K. Sunday of South Abington Township, a sophomore political science major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Daniel E. Zych of Waverly, a sophomore mathematics major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Olivia M. Basalyga of Clarks Summit, a junior psychology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Alessia J. Brunori of South Abington Township, a junior strategic communication major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Michael E. Burke of South Abington Township, a junior philosophy major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Maxwell B. Earl of Clarks Summit, a junior journalism - electronic media major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Peter J. Heckman of South Abington Township, a junior biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Maria C. Pacyna of South Abington Township, a junior biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Sarah T. Stec of Dalton, a junior biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Andrei Y. Svistunov of South Abington Township, a junior engineering management major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Kelsey E. Wynn of South Abington Township, a junior journalism - electronic media major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Fahad Ashraf of Clarks Summit, a senior biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Brittany R. DuMont of Clarks Summit, a senior neuroscience major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Zoe R. Haggerty of South Abington Township, a senior philosophy major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Nadeen M. Jafar of South Abington Township, a senior biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Cara A. Kopicki of Clarks Summit, a senior psychology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Anastasia McClendon of Chinchilla, a senior English major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Brandon T. Ostrowski of Dalton, a senior environmental science major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Maaz Siddiqui of South Abington Township, a senior biology major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Abigale E. Sutton of Clarks Summit, a senior strategic communication major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Justin C. White of Clarks Summit, a senior engineering management major in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences

Ashley A. Chrysler of South Abington Township, a freshman kinesiology major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies

Lauryn E. Beermann of Dalton, a sophomore community health education major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies

Audrey E. Campo of Clarks Summit, a sophomore nursing major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies

Anna C. Van Wert of South Abington Township, a sophomore secondary education - mathematics major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies

Alexandra L. Altier of Clarks Summit, a junior early and primary teacher education major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies

Michael R. Farry of South Abington Township, a junior secondary education - citizenship and history major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies

Kathryn J. Onyon of Clarks Summit, a junior nursing major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies

Catherine M. Pusateri of Clarks Summit, a junior exercise science major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies

Amy G. Atkinson of Clarks Summit, a senior counseling and human services major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies

Grace E. Hambrose of South Abington Township, a senior early and primary teacher education major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies

Amanda L. Kohut of South Abington Township, a senior exercise science major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies

Aiden P. Messett of Clarks Summit, a freshman finance major in the university’s Kania School of Management

Joseph C. Beyrent of Clarks Summit, a sophomore operations management major in the university’s Kania School of Management

Raymond F. Dubiac of Scott Township, a sophomore accounting major in the university’s Kania School of Management

Austin J. Glidewell of Clarks Summit, a sophomore finance major in the university’s Kania School of Management

Emilee R. Barrett of Clarks Summit, a junior marketing major in the university’s Kania School of Management

Michael J. Curran of Clarks Green, a junior marketing major in the university’s Kania School of Management

Dagny C. Rippon of South Abington Township (18411), a junior international business major in the university’s Kania School of Management

Jared M. Cohen of Clarks Summit, a senior finance major in the university’s Kania School of Management

Tarquin L. McGurrin of Clarks Summit, a senior accounting major in the university’s Kania School of Management

Enis Murtaj of Clarks Summit, a senior accounting major in the university’s Kania School of Management

Wilkes University

The following local residents were named to the fall dean’s list at Wilkes University. To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.

Lauren Baldwin of West Abington Township

Olivia Blake of Clarks Summit

Natalie Carleo of Clarks Summit

Colin Domnick of Dalton

Patrick Gilhooley of Clarks Summit

Alyssa Kresge of Clarks Summit

Marissa Lewis of Dalton

Dana Miller of Dalton

Raeva Mulloth of Waverly Township

Taylor Oleary of Clarks Summit

Jasmin Patel of South Abington Township

Ajna Prahalad of Clarks Summit

Sarah Seward of Dalton

Alyssa Tufano of South Abington Township