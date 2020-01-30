Article Tools Font size – + Share This

More than 1,900 students were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.

A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work for which a grade or grades are received is named to the dean’s list.

Abington-area students named include:

Emily Fazio of South Abington Township, majoring in early childhood education

Sante Romaldini of Clarks Summit, majoring in early childhood education

Cianna Giordano of Clarks Green, majoring in nursing BSN

Rebecca Avery of Dalton, majoring in mass communication BA

Jennifer Burkey of North Abington Township, majoring in communication studies BA

Emily Clauss of Clarks Summit, majoring in undeclared

Amber Loomis of Clarks Green, majoring in art studio BA

Danielle Sanok of Clarks Summit, majoring in psychology BA

Patrick Mcdonald of Dalton, majoring in accounting

Cedarville

University

Madeleine Mosher of Clarks Summit was named to the dean’s list at Cedarville University for fall 2019. This recognition requires the student to have a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

East Stroudsburg University

A total of 1,513 students have been named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania for the fall 2019 semester of the 2019-2020 academic year. The following local students were named to East Stroudsburg University’s dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester:

Cassandra Ksiazek, early childhood education (preK-4) from South Abington Township

Jacob Spindler, history from Clarks Summit

Hamilton College

Hamilton College announced the students who made the dean’s list for the fall semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.

Samantha Wilkerson, of Clarks Summit has been named to the list. Wilkerson, a sophomore, is a graduate of Abington Heights High School.

Lehigh University

Students at Lehigh University attained dean’s list in fall 2019. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses. The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Lehigh University in the fall 2019 semester:

Mikayla Spott of Clarks Summit

Shane Colleran of Waverly Township

Riley Hesser of Clarks Summit

Moravian College

Moravian College named more than 725 students to the dean’s honor list for the fall 2019 semester including Emma Marion from South Abington Township.

Students who carry three or more course units during the fall or spring term and attain a GPA for the term of 3.50 or higher are placed on the dean’s honor list.

Pensacola

Christian College

Katie Lingle of Clarks Green was named to the dean’s list at Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the fall semester. This was a result of earning a semester grade point average of 3.00 or higher.

Susquehanna University

Steven McKnight, of South Abington Township, was named to Susquehanna University’s dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.

The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.

McKnight, a theatre studies, creative writing major, is a graduate of Commonwealth Connections Academy High School.

Temple University

Evan Phillips of South Abington Township graduated magna cum laude from the Fox School of Business at Temple University.

Phillips completed his work for a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in three and a half years. He has accepted a position as a Human Capital Actuarial Analyst with Deloitte Consulting in the New York City office. Evan is the son of Rose and Corey Phillips of South Abington Township.

United States Coast Guard Academy

1/C Cadet Sean J. Salmon of Clarks Summit, made the fall dean’s list as a mechanical engineering major at the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut.

University of

Connecticut

Brendan Braatz of Waverly Township was named to the dean’s list at the University of Connecticut.

Dean’s list includes students who were registered for at least 12 credits calculable for grade points, received no grade below C, including the actual letter grade awarded in any course under the pass/fail option, earned at least 3.0 times as many grade points as the number of calculable credits recorded by the registrar and were in at least the upper quartile of their school or college.

Wilkes University

Wilkes University awarded 302 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees when it held its winter commencement ceremony on Jan. 19. The event was held in the Arnaud C. Marts Center. The following local residents earned degrees.

Natalie Carleo of Clarks Summit received the Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in communications studies.

Olivia Julian of Clarks Summit received the Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree with a major in nursing.

Jamie Mancuso of Clarks Summit received the Master of Science in Nursing degree with a major in nursing.

Melissa Smith of South Abington Township received the Master of Science degree with a major in education.

Kimberly Thomas of Dalton received the Master of Science degree with a major in education.

Matthew Severcool of Clarks Summit received the Master of Science degree with a major in education.