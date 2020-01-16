Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Alvernia University

■ Rachael Beemer of Dalton, a forensic science major, and Allison Decker of Dalton, a nursing major, were named to the dean’s list at Alvernia University for the fall 2019 semester.

Both students are graduates of Lackawanna Trail High School.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credits.

■ Beemer was also named to the 2019 Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Fall Academic Honor Roll after competing for the Alvernia University Golden Wolves Field Hockey Team during the Fall 2019 season.

Beemer was one of 82 student-athletes to represent Alvernia University on the honor roll by excelling in the classroom with a semester GPA of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) or higher. A total of 1,588 student-athletes were recognized across the MAC for their achievements in the classroom.

Belmont University

Kara Greskovic of South Abington Township qualified for the fall dean’s list at Belmont University.

Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C. Approximately 38 percent of Belmont’s 8,481 students qualified.

Bucknell University

Two South Abington Township residents were named to the fall dean’s list at Bucknell University: Lauren Gershey, an undeclared major in the class of 2023, and Michael Giallorenzi, an undeclared management major in the class of 2023.

A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

Clarion University

John Walsh and Jessica Waugh, both of Dalton, were named to the fall dean’s list at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

To earn placement on the dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 grade point average.

Mansfield University

Meghan Noone of Clarks Summit and Marissa Passaniti of West Abington Township are among a total of 367 students who were named to Mansfield University’s dean’s list for the fall semester.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.

Slippery Rock University

Samantha Machler of South Abington Township, Melissa Pollack of Clarks Summit and Ashleigh Solomon of Waverly Township made the dean’s list at Slippery Rock University.

The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.

University of

Vermont

Three Abington-area residents were named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Vermont:

Bristol Grenfell of South Abingtn Township

Isabel MacGregor of North Abingtn Township

Kylie Patrick of Clarks Summit

To be named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

West Chester University

Brenna Phillips of South Abington Township, daughter of Rose and Corey Phillips, was named to the dean’s list at West Chester University for the fall semester. She is majoring in communication sciences and disorders.Wyoming Seminary Lower School first term honor roll

Kathleen Hanlon, dean of Wyoming Seminary Lower School, announced the Abington-area students named to the school’s honor rolls for the first trimester of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Cameron Taylor of Waverly Township, eighth grade, was named to the high honor roll.

Isabel Barcia of Clarks Green, eighth grade, was named to the honor roll.

Calvin Platt of Clarks Summit, eighth grade, was named to the honor roll.

Wyoming Seminary Upper School first term dean’s list

Tom Morris, dean of Wyoming Seminary Upper School, announced the Abington-area students named to the dean’s list for the first term of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Dean’s list high honors:

Marai Castellanos of Waverly Township

Ryan Chun of Clarks Summit

Jacob Gilbert of Waverly Township

Campbell Kelly of Clarks Green

Charles Kutz of Clarks Summit

Lily Anne Kutz of Clarks Summit

Harrison Peairs of Clarks Summit

Alyssa Shonk of Clarks Summit

Dean’s list:

Samantha Barcia of Clarks Green

Jose de los Rios of Dalton

Hannah Frels of Dalton

Aiden Gilbert of Waverly Township

Kylie Hillebrand of Clarks Green

Quinn Kelly of Clarks Green

Andrew Morgan of Clarks Summit

Nathaniel Puksta of Waverly Township

Charles Wright of Clarks Summit