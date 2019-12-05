Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Wilkes University

Two Abington-area residents are among the Wilkes University students completing their Guthrie clinical semester as part of the Guthrie Scholars program.

The program is designed to give qualified juniors and seniors at Wilkes University who are interested in pursuing careers in medicine the opportunity to earn 15 credits while gaining first-hand knowledge of the life of a physician.

■ Raeva Mulloth of Waverly Township will complete research during the semester focusing on liver damage of bariatric surgery patients. Her studies will compare pre-bariatric surgery liver enzymes with results of liver biopsies obtained intraoperatively to see if preoperative liver enzyme assays can accurately predict the severity of liver damage such as fibrosis, inflammation or cirrhosis.

The study will be used to ascertain whether or not there is a correlation between liver enzyme levels and degree of liver pathology in patients undergoing bariatric surgery. Another objective will be determining the usefulness and effectiveness of taking liver biopsies during bariatric surgeries.

Mulloth is working with doctor and surgeon Mustafa W. Aman of Guthrie Bariatric Surgery and Bruce Askey, nurse practitioner and bariatric medicine specialist at Robert Packer Hospital.

■ Ajna Prahalad of Clarks Summit will complete research during the semester focusing on patient functional disability and dependence after having a stroke.

Prhalad will use the Modified Rankin Scale test, a functional disability and dependence test, and compare treatment of stroke with Alteplase, Thrombectomy or no treatment at all. Functional differences will then be assessed between the groups.

Prahald is working with Guthrie registered nurse Allison Caccia and neurosurgeon Kim L. Ricker.