Bloomsburg

University

Cianna Giordano of Clarks Green received a white coat during Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania’s sixth annual Nursing White Coat ceremony on Sept. 14 at the Haas Center for the Arts on campus. The White Coat Ceremony celebrates sophomore nursing students who are entering the next phase of their education.

Geisinger

Commonwealth School of

Medicine

Corey Suraci of Clarks Summit is among the student leaders at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) planning the school’s 10th annual Turkey Trot 5K/10K. Proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit charitable organization, Friends of the Poor. Suraci serves as donations co-chair on the student committee planning the event.

The 5K/10K run in downtown Scranton will take place on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Hamilton College

Samantha Wilkerson of Clarks Summit is serving as a peer tutor for physics in Hamilton’s Quantitative & Symbolic Reasoning Center this year.

Wilkerson, a sophomore, is a graduate of Abington Heights High School.

The University of Scranton

Claire Sunday of South Abington Township was awarded a Presidential Scholarship at The University of Scranton.

Sunday graduated as valedictorian from Scranton Preparatory School. She was a member of the National Honor Society and Model United Nations and was a Scranton Times-Tribune Scholastic Superstar. She was also varsity captain for basketball cheerleading.

Sunday served as a Kairos leader for hospice workers, led vacation Bible school and volunteered at Scranton Prep’s open house and scholastic bowl.

A member of the university’s Special Jesuit Liberal Arts Honors Program, Sunday is majoring in political science. She is a daughter of Katie and Dr. Michael Sunday, a 1984 graduate of The University of Scranton.