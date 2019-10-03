Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Local Prep grad earns dean’s award at Colgate

Gabrielle Durr of Clarks Summit, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2019, earned the spring 2019 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence.

Durr is a graduate of Scranton Preparatory School.

Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses earn the award.

Abington-area U of S students study abroad

The following local residents were among the 75 University of Scranton students who studied abroad during the summer 2019 semester.

■ Emilee Barrett of Clarks Summit, a marketing major, participated in the university’s travel course, Ireland Study Abroad in Dublin, Ireland.

■ Olivia Basalyga of Clarks Summit, a psychology major, participated in the university’s travel course, Ireland Study Abroad in Dublin, Ireland.

■ Gillian Gerega of Waverly Township, an undeclared major, participated in the university’s travel course, Ireland Study Abroad in Dublin, Ireland.

■ Alessia Brunori of South Abington Township, an exploratory major, participated in the university’s travel courses, Intensive Italian Abroad and Dante’s Inferno and the Florence of His Times in Florence, Italy.

■ Leah Byman of Clarks Summit, an undeclared major, participated in the university’s travel course, Italian History and Heritage Italy in various cities, Italy.

■ Clare Domenico of Clarks Green, a history major, participated in the university’s travel course, Italian History and Heritage Italy in various cities, Italy.

■ Matthew Domenico of Clarks Green, an undeclared major, participated in the university’s travel course, Italian History and Heritage Italy in various cities, Italy.

■ Alexa Graham of Clarks Summit, a biology major, participated in the university’s travel course, Italian History and Heritage Italy in various cities, Italy.

■ Kira White of South Abington Township, an information technology major, studied at Sophia University in Tokyo, Japan.

Clarks Summit student selected to attend institute

Amy Atkinson of Clarks Summit, a counseling and human services major at The University Scranton, was invited to attend the Student Veterans of America Leadership Institute in Washington, D.C., earlier this month. This honor is extended to only a select group of Student Veterans of America Chapter Leaders.

Atkinson is a U.S. Army veteran and president of the university’s Student Veterans Organization. She is a member of the university’s Committee on the Status of Women and the Counseling and Human Services Association. She is also member of three national honor societies: Alpha Pi Sigma, Tau Upsilon Alpha and SALUTE.

The Student Veterans of America Leadership Institute believes that long-term leadership success comes from an intimate knowledge of one’s core values and how this can be used to empower others. Attendees are mentored through this experience by successful Student Veterans of America alumni, business leaders and veterans’ advocates.

Local Wilkes University student gains experience

Wilkes University student Natalie Carleo of Clarks Summit is participating in an internship for the fall 2019 semester. Carleo, a communication studies major, is interning with Munley Law.

Lehigh University welcomes local student

Calista Marzolino of North Abington Township enrolled at Lehigh University as part of the Class of 2023.