Clarks Summit student attends conference

Fahad Ashraf of Clarks Summit was among 14 University of Scranton students who participated in the National Jesuit Student Leadership Conference held at the University of Detroit Mercy this summer.

The national conference, held at a different Jesuit university each summer, includes group discussions, a day of service and various workshops focused on furthering the development of students’ leadership from a Jesuit perspective.

Maria R. Marinucci, director of the Cross Cultural Centers at university, and Ozzie Brown, track and field coach at Scranton, served as chaperones for the conference. Marinucci and Aubrianna Rice, a senior physiology major at Scranton with a concentration in women’s and gender studies, presented about healthy relationship programming at Scranton at a leadership session at the conference.

Ashraf, a biology major, represented the university’s student government.

Clarks Summit student earns degree

Patrick Kelley of Clarks Summit received a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing from Wilkes University. The school awarded 425 doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees to students graduating at the summer commencement ceremony held on Sept. 8.

Clarks Summit student receives scholarship

The Pennsylvania Medical Society Alliance bestowed an Alliance Medical Education Scholarship (AMES) upon Amelia Mackarey of Clarks Summit, a fourth-year medical student at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM).

The AMES program seeks to support medical students who demonstrate integrity and an admirable vision for the future of medicine in Pennsylvania. In addition to Mackarey, four other medical students from institutions throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania also received the scholarship. The scholarships will be awarded at the Pennsylvania Medical Society House of Delegates Meeting in Hershey on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Mackarey plans to pursue a pediatrics residency and return to northeast Pennsylvania to live and practice.

The AMES Fund was established in 2000 to financially assist deserving medical students enrolled in an accredited Pennsylvania allopathic or osteopathic medical school. The Fund, administered by the Foundation of the Pennsylvania Medical Society, is supported by the Pennsylvania Medical Society Alliance, volunteers who raise money to ensure healthy communities and preserve the doctor-patient relationship.

Class of 2023 Arrives at

Albright College

Hailing from 20 states – as well as Morocco, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea and Ireland – Albright’s class of 2023 arrived in Reading. Biology is the group’s most popular major, followed by Albright’s Alpha program for undecided students and business administration. About half of the class of 2023 comes from outside of Pennsylvania.

Correalle Altier of Clarks Summit, is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree. A graduate of Abington Heights High School, Altier is majoring in music industry studies and theatre.

Madison Show of Clarks Summit is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree. A graduate of Schenectady Christian School, Show is majoring in psychobiology.

Local resident earns degree from Wilkes University

Local U of S students study abroad during summer ‘19

Local residents were among the 75 University of Scranton students who studied abroad during the Summer 2019 semester.

Students who participated are:

Emilee Barrett of Clarks Summit, a marketing major, participated in the university’s travel course, Ireland Study Abroad in Dublin, Ireland.

Olivia Basalyga of Clarks Summit, a psychology major, participated in the university’s travel course, Ireland Study Abroad in Dublin, Ireland.

Gillian Gerega of Waverly Township, an undeclared major, participated in the university’s travel course, Ireland Study Abroad in Dublin, Ireland.

Alessia Brunori of South Abington Township, an exploratory major, participated in the university’s travel courses, Intensive Italian Abroad and Dante’s Inferno and the Florence of His Times in Florence, Italy.

Leah Byman of Clarks Summit, an undeclared major, participated in the university’s travel course, Italian History and Heritage Italy in various cities, Italy.

Clare Domenico of Clarks Green, a history major, participated in the university’s travel course, Italian History and Heritage Italy in various cities, Italy.

Matthew Domenico of Clarks Green, an undeclared major, participated in the university’s travel course, Italian History and Heritage Italy in various cities, Italy.

Alexa Graham of Clarks Summit, a biology major, participated in the university’s travel course, Italian History and Heritage Italy in various cities, Italy.

Kira White of South Abington Township, an information technology major, studied at Sophia University in Tokyo, Japan.

Northampton

Community College enrolls locals

Northampton Community College is welcoming new and returning students to campus for the fall semester. Abington area students include:

■ Michael Carlini of South Abington Township

■ George DeQueiroz of Clarks Summit

■ Malissa Spatt of Clarks Summit

The new and returning students arrived the week of Aug. 26.

South Abington Township student awarded fellowship

Maaz Siddiqui of South Abington Township was among the 11 University of Scranton undergraduate students awarded President’s Fellowships for Summer Research in 2019. The fellowships, administered by the Office of Research and Sponsored Programs, offer each student the chance to partner with a faculty mentor to complete a research project during the summer. Each project was proposed and designed by the student and his or her faculty mentor.

Siddiqui, majoring in biology, researched “The evolutionary effect of stamen dimorphism in pollination in Raphanus raphanistrum (wild radish) flowers” with Anne Royer, Ph.D., assistant professor of biology.

Waverly student begins honors program at U of S

Daniel Zych of Waverly Township is among the 10 incoming University of Scranton students who began the Magis Honors Program in STEM. The honors program combines the development of STEM knowledge and research techniques with programing to further the students’ understanding of the impact science has on society.

The program in STEM, which began as a pilot program in the fall of 2017 and was officially approved as Scranton’s fifth honors program this year, offers talented students a more intense, interdisciplinary experience of research in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The program’s courses, which students will take over their four years at Scranton, combine a series of seminars on STEM and society with humanities courses. With guidance by faculty mentors, the students will develop, present and defend a thesis based on their individual research projects. In addition, the program requires participation in annual community service projects as well as professional development programs.

In addition, students entering the program participate in a multi-day STEM field experience at a local research site in conjunction with a service project at the site the week before the start of fall semester classes. Members of the class of 2023 researched the effects the deer population has had on trees at the Lacawac Sanctuary.

Zych is a mathematics major and graduate of Scranton Preparatory School.

Waverly student invited to present research

The Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC) notified Warren Acker of Waverly and other medical students at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine that their research, “Identifying and Increasing Palliative Care Consults in the Medical ICU,” has been accepted for poster presentation CAPC’s national seminar, scheduled for Nov. 14-16 in Atlanta.

The study addressed disparities in identifying appropriate patients for palliative care during their hospitalization. As part of the project, medical resident physicians were educated on the inclusion criteria for palliative care, as well as the protocols for a palliative care consult. Palliative-care eligible patients were identified and a notification was sent to the appropriate residents to consider a palliative care consult. Overall, palliative care consults increased by 131% over the course of the study, leading the researchers to conclude that educating medical residents about palliative care consulting and notifying them about palliative-care-eligible patients increased the number of eligible patients receiving a palliative care consult.

The students worked with Sukriti Kamboj, MD from the Guthrie Clinic on the quality improvement project the poster describes. Those invited to present are Daniel Scheese, Acker, Gina Baiamonte and Laura Grezzo.