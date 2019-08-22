Abington Heights Student begins University of

Success

Anaclara Quintilliano of Clarks Summit, who attended Abington Heights Middle School, is among the 22 rising high school students who entered The University of Scranton’s University of Success program.

The four-year, pre-college mentorship program began for the new participants with a two-week summer institute, which took place on the university’s campus in July.

During the two-week summer institute, students participated in hands-on physics classes where they learned how physics is applied to harness wind energy. They also visited the university’s Loyola Science Center for a lesson that included live turtles, tortoises and a snake. The students participated in service projects and went on excursions to the Pocono Environmental Education Center and Dorney Park.

Following the summer institute, the students will return to the university’s campus one Saturday every month throughout their four years in high school.

The University of Success is designed for students to develop the skills needed to successfully gain acceptance to college. Students enter the program at the completion of the eighth grade and continue through their high school years. The program offers enrichment courses in study skills, SAT prep, public speaking, math, science, art and cultural activities, as well as financial aid and wellness seminars.

The University of Success, offered free of charge to participants, is funded almost entirely by corporate and foundation grants. Donors to the program include AT&T, Charles A. Frueauff Foundation, Dime Bank, Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, Kuehner Family Foundation, MetLife Foundation, Overlook Estate Foundation, Peoples Security Bank and Trust, Prudential Foundation, Scranton Area Foundation, Waste Management, Weis Markets and Wells Fargo.

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine names second cohort of Abigail Geisinger Scholars

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) announced 10 new doctors-in-training have committed to staying in the region to practice medicine by becoming part of the innovative Abigail Geisinger Scholars Program. Abigail Geisinger Scholars pay no tuition in exchange for an obligation to work at Geisinger once they finish residency. Among the program recipients are two Clarks Summit residents, Rachel Evans and Matthew Parry.

The program selects students through a competitive application process. Selection criteria includes demonstrated financial need, academic merit, diversity and predictors of whether the applicant is likely to stay in the region Geisinger serves.

South Abington Twp. student

participates in Susquehanna University’s Study Away program

Steven McKnight of South Abington Township was one of 16 students from Susquehanna University who recently studied in the Czech Republic as part of the university’s Global Opportunities (GO) program. GO experiences introduce students to a culture different from their own as a way of helping them grow into globally minded citizens.

The program, titled “Czech History and Theatre,” contrasts the art and culture of Cesky Krumlov’s medieval history with the modern dynamic of the EU nation. From the Holy Roman Empire, to the Holocaust, to the Velvet Revolution, students gained an in-depth look at the history of a nation greatly shaped by its social leaders and protestors in the performing arts. Students attended the lectures of artists and activists, participated in theatrical workshops and toured historical sites such as Lidice Memorial and Museum, as well as two of the largest castles in Europe.

McKnight is a creative writing and theatre major in the Class of 2020. He is a 2016 graduate of Commonwealth Connections Academy High School.

Study Away is an integral part of a Susquehanna education, which requires all students to spend at least two weeks off campus, immersed in a culture different from their own. Students reflect upon their experiences when they return, guided by faculty members and coursework that promotes discovery and personal growth. Susquehanna students can choose from Study Away programs, ranging from a few weeks to as long as a semester, in 50 different countries.

Local residents accepted into the Business Leadership Honors Program at The University of Scranton

Two Abington-area residents were accepted into The University of Scranton’s Kania School of Management Business Leadership Honors Program for the fall semester:

Grace Gallagher of Dalton, majoring in accounting

Dagny Rippon of South Abington Township, majoring in international business

This highly selective program accepts approximately 15 sophomores from all majors each year. During their junior and senior year, students will explore the basic theories and concepts of leadership through special seminars and courses in management, ethics, strategy and analysis, in addition to field trips to learn from top executives and projects in leadership, service and mentoring. In the mentorship phase, students work with community business leaders on the application of theory to real-world problems.

McKinley Carey earns degree from Millikin University

McKinley Carey of South Abington Township earned a Bachelor of Science from Millikin University during the university’s 115th commencement ceremony on May 19 at the Decatur Civic Center in Decatur, Illinois.

Local student participates in Royal Experience Summer internship program

Jordan Oakey of South Abington Township was among 12 University of Scranton students selected from a competitive pool for a stipend of up to $4,000 to support their participation in a meaningful unpaid internship for the summer of 2019. The program is funded by the philanthropy of the University’s Parents’ Executive Council and the donations of alumni and friends of the University.

Students receiving support are writing about their internship experiences in a blog published on The University’s Gerard R. Roche Center for Career Development webpage.

Oakey, majoring in liberal studies, was a museum registrar at the Everhart Museum.

Wilkes University welcomes more than 500 students into the university’s newest class

Incoming students at Wilkes University include Jakob Fusik of Dalton, Rebecca Gawrys of Clarks Green, Nathan Van Fleet of Clarks Summit, Jack Wasko of Clarks Summit and Alexa Boersma of Clarks Summit.