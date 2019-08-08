Article Tools Font size – + Share This

MACKAREY SALMON

Dean’s lists

Albright College

Christian Orlando of Clarks Summit was named to the spring dean’s list at Albright College. A graduate of Abington Heights High School, Orlando studied political science during the spring semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, Albright students must earn a GPA of 3.75 or better while taking a minimum of three graded courses during a semester.

Loyola University Maryland

Loyola University Maryland announced the members of its spring dean’s list. In order to qualify, a student must achieve a minimum QPA of at least 3.5 for the term, provided that, in the term they have successfully completed courses totaling a minimum of 15 credits.

The following local students were named:

Cecilia Donahoe of North Abington Township

Emily Marquardt of Waverly Township

Jaclyn Morgan of Clarks Summit

Degrees earned

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania

Two Abington-area residents are among the nearly 1,300 students who received their academic degrees from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania on May 11:



Jeanne Marie Cadman of South Abington Township graduated with a degree in Nursing Practice DNP.



Brittany Harris of Clarks Summit graduated cum laude with a degree in Middle Level Ed (4-8) BSEd.



The overall grade point average necessary for thehonors distinction of cum laude is 3.5-3.74.Hofstra University

Regina Volpe of Clarks Summit graduated from Hofstra University in May, earning a Bachelor of Arts in English.

Kutztown University of Pennsylvania

Kutztown University conferred degrees for nearly 1,300 students for the spring semester. The school announces degree conferment twice a year, once in the winter and once in the summer. Commencement exercises are held in May and December; however, students finish the requirements for graduation throughout the entire year. The following local students were awarded degrees following the spring semester.

Andrew K Barren of Dalton, Bachelor of Science in cinema, television and media production

Maria Rose Sunick of South Abington Township, Bachelor of Science in art education, magna cum laude.

The cumulative grade point average necessary for the honors distinction of magna cum laude is 3.60.

Rochester Institute of Technology

Rochester Institute of Technology conferred 4,200 degrees this academic year at all its campuses including those in Croatia, Dubai, Kosovo and China. The university held its 134th annual commencement celebration in May. The following local residents received degrees:

Sara Cobb of Dalton, Bachelor of Science in packaging science

Spenser Lionetti of Clarks Summit, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering technology

U.S. Coast Guard Academy

Scott R. Salmon of Clarks Summit graduated with honors from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy at New London Connecticut. Salmon received a bachelor’s degree in management with an accounting concentration and a commission as an ensign in the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard Academy offers a four-year educational program designed to provide cadets with the knowledge and experience essential to become leaders of character. As one of five federal service academies, it offers a higher education experience that emphasizes leadership, physical fitness and professional development. Cadets are required to devote themselves to an honor concept and after graduation go directly into positions of leadership in service to others.

Salmon was assigned as a deck watch officer on the multi-mission, medium endurance cutter Harriet Lane.

An honors graduate of Abington Heights High School and Marion Military Academy, Salmon is one of five children of Patrick and Kristin Salmon of Clarks Summit, grandson of the late Joe and Olga Fox of Clarks Summit and Jim and Jane Salmon of Moosic.

Widener University

Amy Balko of Dalton received a doctoral degree from Widener University. The school conferred degrees to more than 1,100 students in a ceremony Friday, May 17 at The Mann Center for the Peforming Arts, including 24 who earned a doctor of psychology in clinical psychology through the university’s School of Human Service Professions.

While these students took part in the May commencement ceremony, their studies officially concluded at the end of June, with the close of their academic internships.

Projects/research

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine

Amelia Mackarey of Clarks Summit, a member of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s (GCSOM) MD Class of 2020, was selected to present a poster at the 2019 Gold Humanism Summit describing their work creating, developing and publishing the newsletter, Grateful at Geisinger.

Grateful at Geisinger is a monthly student-run publication celebrating acts of kindness and encouragement that occur within the GCSOM community. Students, faculty and staff may submit “grateful” messages that are shared in the newsletter to promote camaraderie and positivity. The purpose of the newsletter is to help students battle burnout.

Wilkes University

Marissa Lewis of Dalton conducted summer research at Wilkes University.

Ajay Bommareddy, associate professor of pharmaceutical sciences, worked with students in investigating the role of alpha-santalol, a derivative of sandalwood oil, in causing autophagy, a cell recycling process, in human prostate cancer cells.

It is thought that autophagy may help suppress the development of cancer.

The students were involved in culturing prostate cancer cells, treating the cells with various concentrations of alpha-santalol and processing the cells for protein analysis.

Lewis is a pharmacy major.

Scholar-athletes

Bloomsburg University

Emily Clauss of Clarks Summit is among 164 Bloomsburg University student-athletes recognized as Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Scholar-Athletes for the 2018-19 academic year. The 164 Huskies join a PSAC-record 3,117 student-athletes from the league’s 17 institutions named to the list.

In order to earn PSAC Scholar-Athlete recognition, each student-athlete must have maintained a minimum GPA of 3.25 throughout the year.